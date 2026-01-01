Fuel prices increase in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The rising prices of liquefied gas and fuel in Afghanistan’s markets have heightened citizens’ concerns about increasing economic pressure.

Residents express that, with household incomes declining, the cost of living has become even more burdensome due to rising fuel prices. Several people in Kabul, speaking to Hasht-e Subh Daily, noted that the price of liquefied gas, which was previously around 55 afghanis, has now surged to 90 afghanis in some parts of the city. In certain areas, it is being sold for as much as 110 afghanis.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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