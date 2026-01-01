England defeated France 6-4

Shafaqna English- England secured a 6-4 thriller over France in Miami on Saturday(18 Jul 2026), with Bukayo Saka scoring three times to fend off a fierce French fightback, as they took third place – their best World Cup finish since their sole 1966 triumph.

This was a match of two halves in which defending was rarely a priority; Mbappe netted twice to become the World Cup’s record scorer, and France rallied from a four-goal halftime deficit, coming within a whisker of drawing level but failing to convert several near-misses.

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