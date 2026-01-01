Messi seeking redemption

Shafaqna English- Following Argentina’s defeat in the 2016 Copa America final at MetLife Stadium, an emotional Lionel Messi, in tears, declared his retirement from international duty, saying, “I’ve done all I can.”

Though he was already one of the most celebrated players in the world at 29, with countless individual and club honors, Messi seemed destined to miss out on a major international title following defeats in three Copa America finals and the 2014 World Cup final.

Of course, the adoring Argentine public persuaded him to return to the national team, and this Sunday(19 Jul 2026) he will take the field at the same stadium, which has been renamed New York-New Jersey Stadium for this World Cup, vying for a second successive championship medal.

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