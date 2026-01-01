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Bad weather halted the finalists’ training

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Shafaqna English- The final preparations of Spain and Argentina were thrown into chaos on Saturday(18 Jul 2026) when powerful thunderstorms hit the New York and New Jersey areas, forcing the cancellation of their last training sessions ahead of the World Cup final.

“In accordance with the US storm safety protocol, the Spanish national team’s session on the pitches at Melanie Lane in New Jersey has been suspended,” said the RFEF in a statement following the cancellation of their practice.

Source: Reuters

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