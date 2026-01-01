Costliest final in US history

Shafaqna English- The World Cup, which wraps up with Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) final, shattered ticket-price expectations, as fans shelled out unprecedented sums for the quadrennial tournament, confounding even the most cynical experts.

The match at New York New Jersey Stadium – described as the most expensive sporting event ever held in the United States – will feature Lionel Messi’s Argentina taking on Spain and their young sensation Lamine Yamal.

Although a wave of final-week listings pushed prices downward on SeatGeek, the average ticket for Sunday’s final was still listed at over $11,000 by Friday. According to SeatGeek, that sum easily made the game the most expensive in the platform’s history, exceeding the 2024 Super Bowl by 8%.

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