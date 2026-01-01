Deschamps takes first-half blame

Shafaqna English- Deschamps took full responsibility for France’s disastrous first-half showing against England, which led to a 6-4 defeat on Saturday(18 Jul 2026), as his extraordinary 14-year spell in charge of the national team came to a sorrowful conclusion.

France were 4-0 down at half-time in the World Cup third-place playoff before staging an energetic comeback, but their late fightback wasn’t enough to stop Deschamps’ 185th and final game as manager from finishing in defeat.

www.shafaqna.com