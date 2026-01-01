Wenger: Water breaks changed no result

Shafaqna English- Arsene Wenger, who leads global football development at FIFA, stated on Saturday(18 Jul 2026) that the World Cup’s hydration timeouts had no noticeable effect on either the flow of the games or the match outcomes. He added that their long-term use remains an open question.

The former Arsenal manager, who was speaking a day before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium, said that FIFA plans to assess the hydration breaks after the tournament wraps up. Only then will they decide whether to keep them in future events.

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