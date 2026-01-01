English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

New York City Mayor weighs Netanyahu arrest during UN visit

0

Shafaqna English- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Saturday that his administration is assessing whether it has the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city for the UN General Assembly in September, as reported by The New York Times.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani stated during an interview on The New York Times’ podcast, The Interview, with Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Mamdani’s plan for everyday World Cup fans

asadian

NYC Muslim Mayor denounces Trump administration’s plan to increase ICE personnel during World Cup

nasibeh yazdani

NY Mayor condemns US-Israeli war

nasibeh yazdani

New York Mayor joins Eid al-Adha prayer

leila yazdani

USA: Mamdani expresses concerns about Islamophobia in New York City

leila yazdani

Obama & Mamdani guests of preschool children

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.