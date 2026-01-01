New York City Mayor weighs Netanyahu arrest during UN visit

Shafaqna English- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Saturday that his administration is assessing whether it has the legal authority to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city for the UN General Assembly in September, as reported by The New York Times.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani stated during an interview on The New York Times’ podcast, The Interview, with Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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