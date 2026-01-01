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Palestinian teenage footballer dies after Israeli settler attack

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Shafaqna English- A Palestinian teenager who played for his country’s national youth football team has died from a gunshot wound sustained during an attack by Israeli settlers in his village in the occupied West Bank, according to officials and his relatives.

Fadi Hamdallah al-Nassan, 17, was shot on July 11 and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. His death has brought renewed attention to the escalating violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers and soldiers against Palestinian communities across the West Bank, a territory Israel has occupied since 1967. Settlement building in this area has been expanding rapidly, despite being deemed illegal under international law. Rights groups and the United Nations have described Israel’s actions in the West Bank as a system of apartheid. Al-Nassan played for Al-Mughayyir Club and was a member of the Palestinian national youth team.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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