Shafaqna English- The Grand Mosque of Paris marks 100 years of faith and unity.
A hundred years ago, Paris erected a monumental mosque to honor Muslim soldiers from French colonies who fought in World War I. It’s now an integral part of the capital’s bustling Latin Quarter, and as it celebrates its centenary, worshippers are reflecting on being Muslim in today’s France.
The rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris sees it as a symbol of interfaith dialogue and France’s diversity, but worries about religious tensions in the country linked to conflicts in the Middle East and the polarizing campaign for next year’s presidential election.
“It’s the responsibility of everyone to see Muslims as a part of the national community,” Chems-eddine Hafiz told The Associated Press.
Visitors arriving for the 100th anniversary prayers on Friday included people from different regions around Paris, those born in France or those who came over the decades from Algeria, Senegal and beyond. Many trace their origins to France’s colonial empire.
Many Muslims face discrimination as the far right rises. Fatma Chouchane, a volunteer at the Grand Mosque, lamented restrictions on women wearing Muslim headscarves in French schools and some workplaces.