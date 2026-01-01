Brain temporarily ‘silences’ language centers to experience poetry, study finds

Shafaqna English- A new neuroscience study has found that the human brain follows a distinct three-stage process when reading poetry for aesthetic appreciation, temporarily reducing activity in language-processing regions before engaging areas linked to imagination, empathy, and personal memories. The findings were published in NeuroImage, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from South China Normal University and Tsinghua University monitored the brain activity of 35 university students using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) while they read classical Chinese poems under two conditions: analytical reading and aesthetic reading.

The results showed that aesthetic reading triggers a unique three-phase neural response. Initially, brain regions responsible for language comprehension become active as readers process the text’s literal meaning. This is followed by a temporary decline in activity within those same language centers, suggesting the brain shifts away from semantic analysis. In the final stage, language regions reactivate alongside the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, an area associated with imagination, empathy, and autobiographical memory.

Participants who exhibited the strongest decline and subsequent rebound in brain activity also reported the highest levels of aesthetic appreciation, indicating a close link between this neural pattern and the emotional experience of poetry.

The researchers suggest that this process enables readers to move beyond literal interpretation and engage more deeply with a poem’s emotional and imaginative dimensions. They also note that the findings align with longstanding philosophical ideas that true artistic appreciation emerges after transcending the words themselves.

The authors caution that the study was based on a relatively small sample and that fNIRS measures only surface-level brain activity. They recommend larger studies and more advanced brain imaging to further investigate how the brain experiences art and whether similar mechanisms occur when listening to music or viewing visual art.

Source: PsyPost

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