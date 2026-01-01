UK government proposes legal recognition of Islamic marriages

Shafaqna English- The UK government is considering amendments to marriage laws that would enable Muslims and other minority faith groups to marry according to their religious practices without requiring a civil ceremony.

These proposals, which would grant legal status to Islamic weddings, stem from a 2022 Law Commission report that characterized the existing marriage laws—dating back nearly 200 years—as “inconsistent, complicated, inefficient, unfair, and unnecessarily restrictive.”

Sources: Hyphen Online

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