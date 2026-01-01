196 countries are set to vote on listing Palestine & Lebanon’s historical sites as World Heritage in Danger

Shafaqna English- The 196 member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) are to cast votes from Friday next week on listing Palestine and Lebanon’s historical sites as World Heritage in Danger when they meet in Busan, South Korea.

“We may not have the means to deploy peacekeepers… but we can send a message to the entire world,” the director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, told AFP.

“These sites are important, and everything must be done to prevent their destruction.”

Safeguarding “heritage allows communities that have been traumatised, victims of conflicts, to begin to come back and rebuild,” he added.

Some 1,200 sites around the globe are listed as part of UNESCO World Heritage.

Three sites, so far unlisted, are expected to be fast-tracked and voted straight onto the list of endangered places.

These could include the archaeological site of Sebastia, identified as being Biblical Samaria, in Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

The site itself is in an area of the West Bank under Israeli control.

Israeli troops captured the Crusader fortress of Qalaat al-Chakif or Beaufort Castle in May.

Also to be given priority are five castles in south Lebanon, an area under fire from Israel, one of which — the Crusader fortress of Qalaat al-Chakif or Beaufort Castle — Israeli troops captured in May.

UNESCO members are also to vote on directly listing the Boma-Badingilo grassland and woodland savannahs in South Sudan the as under threat from both war and climate change.

Sources: France 24

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