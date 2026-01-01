Samsung reduces staff in US

Shafaqna English- Samsung Electronics has reduced its workforce across U.S. divisions including displays, mobile phones, and other consumer electronics. The cuts are primarily affecting employees in New Jersey and Texas, based on official records and information from two individuals with direct knowledge of the situation.

In a Reuters statement on Sunday(19 Jul 2026), the South Korean tech giant confirmed that 739 roles in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, have been affected by Samsung Electronics America’s (SEA) plan to move its headquarters to Texas. SEA is the consumer electronics arm and does not cover chip manufacturing.

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