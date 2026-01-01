Massive wildfire near Madrid

Shafaqna English- Local officials reported on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) that a fierce wildfire located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Madrid has expanded significantly, consuming over 12,000 hectares and prompting the evacuation of several hundred residents.

Having begun on Thursday(16 Jul 2026) in the province of Guadalajara, which encompasses the Sierra Norte Natural Park, the fire has fortunately not led to any reported deaths. However, Emiliano Garcia-Page, the regional president, and other authorities have called it a “difficult” fire in their updates on X.

The fire began in a mountainous, forested area that serves as a habitat for endangered species such as eagles, wolves, and butterflies.

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