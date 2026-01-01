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Gum arabic falls victim to Sudan’s war

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Shafaqna English- Sudan’s ongoing war has forced thousands of gum arabic growers off their land, destroyed large swaths of hashab and talh forests, and made this strategic export the center of international warnings that its earnings might be used to fund the fighting.

As the international community grapples with tracking the gum arabic supply chain, Sudanese producers are confronting a separate crisis — the loss of their lands, crops, and means of survival, which has pushed many into displacement and reliance on humanitarian relief.

Source: Aawsat

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