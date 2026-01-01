Chinese firm demands UK damages

Shafaqna English- Following last week’s nationalization of British Steel, its previous Chinese owner has formally demanded that the UK government compensate it for the investments it has lost.

Last year, the UK government seized operational control of the firm after Jingye Group indicated that it was thinking about shutting down the blast furnaces at its northern England plant in Scunthorpe, which was the last UK facility to produce “virgin steel” from raw inputs.

In a statement posted on WeChat, Jingye Group asserted that the nationalization decision had damaged the UK government’s reputation, alarmed foreign investors, and inflicted heavy losses on both the company’s operations and British taxpayer funds. The company also called on the UK government to cease “trampling on international investment rules.”

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