West Bank mosque set ablaze

Shafaqna English- A Palestinian official announced on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) that Israeli settlers had set a mosque ablaze overnight in the occupied West Bank. An AFP journalist reported seeing the entrance charred and Hebrew graffiti sprayed across the structure’s walls.

This incident occurred amid a surge in settler attacks against Palestinian communities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a trend that has continued since the Gaza war began in 2023.

Mohammed Rabie, the village council chief, told AFP that more than twenty settlers, some with their faces covered, attacked the Al-Taqwa mosque in Al-Tuwani overnight and set it on fire.

He added that the settlers also set fire to two homes and a dairy plant, and that they spray-painted Hebrew graffiti on the walls of the mosque.

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