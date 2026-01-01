Greece: Mount Olympus heads to UNESCO

Shafaqna English- Mount Olympus, which is covered in snow for most of the year and was regarded in ancient Greek mythology as the dwelling place of the 12 Olympian gods, has fascinated people for thousands of years. Rising 2,918 meters from a base near sea level, the ancient Greeks believed that the throne of Zeus, the king of the gods, was located on its highest, rocky peak, which is often cloaked in mist.

The people of Greece now hope that their loftiest mountain will be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a site of both cultural and natural importance. The committee will discuss the proposal at its session in Busan, South Korea, which begins on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) and lasts until July 29.

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