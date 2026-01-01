English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Greece: Mount Olympus heads to UNESCO

0

Shafaqna English- Mount Olympus, which is covered in snow for most of the year and was regarded in ancient Greek mythology as the dwelling place of the 12 Olympian gods, has fascinated people for thousands of years. Rising 2,918 meters from a base near sea level, the ancient Greeks believed that the throne of Zeus, the king of the gods, was located on its highest, rocky peak, which is often cloaked in mist.

The people of Greece now hope that their loftiest mountain will be added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a site of both cultural and natural importance. The committee will discuss the proposal at its session in Busan, South Korea, which begins on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) and lasts until July 29.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

South Africa World Cup 2026 midfielder loses his life

asadian

Expansion of unstaffed stores in South Korea

asadian

Best quarterly performance of global stocks

asadian

Massive chip & AI projects unveiled by South Korea

asadian

Poll: World’s negative view of Trump

asadian

South Africa advanced to round of 32

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.