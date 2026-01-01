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Restoring Gaza’s ancient art

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Shafaqna English- Inside a large tent in Gaza, volunteers equipped with paintbrushes and surgical gloves carefully removed dust from a stone mosaic before moving it into storage, as part of an initiative to protect cultural heritage damaged by war.

The United Nations reports that more than 160 historic and cultural locations throughout the Palestinian territories have been harmed during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Numerous artifacts among them are thousands of years old.

Mohammed Abu Lahia, a Palestinian visual artist taking part in the conservation work in the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis, stated that several mosaic works have been either completely or partially destroyed.

Source: Aawsat

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