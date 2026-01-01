50 Rights groups call for independent probe into missing women and girls in Syria

Shafaqna English- Growing human rights concerns over the safety of women and girls in Syria have prompted 50 human rights and civil society organizations to call for an independent and transparent investigation into increasing reports of disappearances and abductions across the country.

In a joint statement, the organizations warned that treating such cases as isolated incidents or family disputes without conducting professional investigations undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in state institutions.

The statement said the appeal is based on documented information from United Nations bodies as well as Syrian and international human rights organizations since the beginning of 2025. According to these reports, documented cases and testimonies indicate a rise in the disappearance of women and girls, with some cases potentially linked to arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, human trafficking, forced marriage, or gender-based violence.

The organizations stressed that the seriousness of these allegations requires independent, professional investigations and that no case should be closed based solely on preliminary assumptions, claims of voluntary disappearance, family disputes, or unverified accounts.

They further emphasized that determining the fate of missing persons must rely on confidential and independent interviews with potential victims, supported by credible judicial evidence, particularly given the possibility that victims may be acting under coercion, intimidation, or fear of retaliation.

The statement warned that the consequences extend beyond the direct victims, creating widespread fear among women and girls and negatively affecting their freedom of movement, access to education, employment opportunities, and participation in public life.

It also noted that some families refrain from reporting disappearances due to fears of social stigma, retaliation, or the belief that their complaints will be ignored.

The signatories added that concerns become even more serious when suspects are believed to have influence or alleged ties to security agencies or official and unofficial detention facilities, raising questions about judicial oversight and the independence of investigations.

The 50 signatory organizations called for stronger protection for women and girls, clarification of the fate of missing persons, and independent investigations to ensure accountability for any verified human rights violations.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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