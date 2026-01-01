Research vessel departs for pole

Shafaqna English- Resembling a giant aluminium igloo, a floating research station left France on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) to embark on a long-term Arctic journey. It will drift with the polar ice through one of the most hostile areas on Earth.

The unique shape of the Tara Polar Station allows it to resist ice pressure and drift in a controlled manner with the pack ice for months at a time, enabling research into biodiversity and climate change effects.

Although the vessel was constructed in France, approximately 30 research centers from 12 countries — including Germany, Canada, Spain, the United States, Switzerland, and Japan — are taking part in the expedition.

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