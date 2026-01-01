Hue lays groundwork to tap booming Halal tourism market

Shafaqna English- Vietnam’s central city of Hue is stepping up efforts to attract Muslim travelers by developing a Halal-friendly tourism ecosystem through research, workforce training and service improvements, aiming to capitalize on one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets, according to Nhan Dan.

Hue has launched a two-year research project on Halal tourism in partnership with the Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies to identify practical strategies for developing Muslim-friendly tourism in line with the city’s long-term economic and tourism goals.

The initiative comes as the global Halal tourism market is projected to grow from **$245 billion in 2022 to $325 billion by 2030**, driven by nearly two billion Muslims worldwide. Despite welcoming around 21 million international visitors in 2025, Vietnam received only about 600,000 Muslim tourists, highlighting significant room for growth.

Industry experts say Hue’s UNESCO-listed heritage sites, expanding international air connections and growing diplomatic ties with Muslim-majority countries position the city well to attract higher-spending visitors. However, major challenges remain, including limited Halal-certified facilities, a shortage of trained personnel and the absence of a comprehensive Halal tourism ecosystem.

As part of the initiative, nearly 100 representatives from travel agencies, hotels, restaurants and tourism institutions recently completed specialized training on Islamic culture, Halal service standards and hospitality for Muslim guests. The program is intended to help local businesses gradually develop Muslim-friendly products and services.

According to researchers, Muslim visitors currently account for less than 5% of Hue’s international arrivals, with the city offering only one Halal-certified restaurant and limited supporting infrastructure such as prayer facilities.

Officials and industry leaders believe that building a comprehensive Halal ecosystem—covering accommodation, dining, transport, attractions and skilled human resources—will not only attract more international visitors but also strengthen related sectors including food, cosmetics, logistics and investment.

The initiative reflects Hue’s long-term strategy to improve service quality, diversify international tourism markets and position itself as a culturally inclusive destination amid growing global demand for Halal-friendly travel.

Source: Nhan Dan

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