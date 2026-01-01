English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Heatwave reaches Greece

0

Shafaqna English- Unlike much of Europe, which suffered from record heat in June, Greece was spared those extreme conditions but is now preparing for its first heatwave of the summer.

Leading meteorologist Theodoros Kolydas stated on Facebook on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) that maximum temperatures in Thessaly, parts of the Peloponnese, and the wider Athens region could reach or exceed 40°C (104°F), with a possible drop on Thursday.

He explained that forecasts for Monday to Wednesday suggest that “we are not looking at a simple warm spell, but at a heatwave-like episode, mainly across the Greek mainland.”

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO: Over 200,000 people have died from extreme heat in Europe over past four years

nasibeh yazdani

IOM: Number of migrant who died trying to reach Europe on rise in 2026

nafiseh yazdani

Boeing and Saudi Arabia enter new phase of partnership

asadian

Uber backs away from Europe’s meal-delivery sector

asadian

Report: Climate change to blame for Europe’s ‘most severe’ heatwave

nafiseh yazdani

Muharram mourning rituals held in Europe

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.