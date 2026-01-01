Heatwave reaches Greece

Shafaqna English- Unlike much of Europe, which suffered from record heat in June, Greece was spared those extreme conditions but is now preparing for its first heatwave of the summer.

Leading meteorologist Theodoros Kolydas stated on Facebook on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) that maximum temperatures in Thessaly, parts of the Peloponnese, and the wider Athens region could reach or exceed 40°C (104°F), with a possible drop on Thursday.

He explained that forecasts for Monday to Wednesday suggest that “we are not looking at a simple warm spell, but at a heatwave-like episode, mainly across the Greek mainland.”

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