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Spain are World Cup champions

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Shafaqna English- On Sunday(19 Jul 2026), Spain returned to the pinnacle of global football after substitute Ferran Torres netted in the 106th minute, securing a 1-0 win that snatched the World Cup from defending champions Argentina—ushering in a new chapter, though the performance was far from beautiful.

Football’s greatest trophy called for a memorable final. What unfolded, however, was a stifling deadlock between the world’s two best sides, which seemed destined for penalties—until Torres broke the deadlock in extra time with Spain’s 20th shot of the match.

Source: Reuters

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