Final descends into chaos at whistle

Shafaqna English- As the final whistle blew in Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) World Cup final, a short‑lived scuffle broke out after Argentina’s Leandro Paredes pushed Spain’s Gavi to the floor, while the Spanish substitutes stormed the pitch to revel in their 1‑0 victory. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s manager, stepped in to defuse the tension as the heated match drew to a close.

Enzo Fernandez, the Argentine midfielder, received a red card during injury time of the second half. Spain secured their second World Cup title by defeating Argentina in extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

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