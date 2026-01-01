English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Final descends into chaos at whistle

0

Shafaqna English- As the final whistle blew in Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) World Cup final, a short‑lived scuffle broke out after Argentina’s Leandro Paredes pushed Spain’s Gavi to the floor, while the Spanish substitutes stormed the pitch to revel in their 1‑0 victory. Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s manager, stepped in to defuse the tension as the heated match drew to a close.

Enzo Fernandez, the Argentine midfielder, received a red card during injury time of the second half. Spain secured their second World Cup title by defeating Argentina in extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Spain are World Cup champions

asadian

Bad weather halted the finalists’ training

asadian

Correlation between money & success at World Cup

asadian

Barcelona’s legacy in World Cup final

asadian

Argentina and Spain, from Qatar to New Jersey

asadian

World Cup final, teacher versus pupil

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.