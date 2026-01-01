2026 World Cup, legacy beyond champion

Shafaqna English- When historians look back at the 2026 World Cup, they may focus less on which nation emerged victorious and more on the pressing question it raises: after North America’s turn as host, how much of football’s Americanized makeover will actually stick?

FIFA enthusiastically adopted various features of the American sports model, including compulsory hydration timeouts that essentially divide games into four quarters, champion rings, a halftime performance, and an increasingly polished entertainment package. While some of these changes may be recalled as quirky additions unique to a US-hosted World Cup, others could prove much more difficult to remove.

www.shafaqna.com