Scaloni: I’m proud of my players

Shafaqna English- Scaloni admitted that Spain were the superior team in the World Cup final on Sunday(19 Jul 2026), but took pride in his Argentina squad for their all-out effort, despite having to surrender the trophy.

Argentina had battled hard in every knockout match to reach the final, but eventually exhausted their energy in the second half of extra time on Sunday, while reduced to ten players, as Spain finally broke the stalemate with Ferran Torres’s goal to seal a 1‑0 victory.

www.shafaqna.com