English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Scaloni: I’m proud of my players

0

Shafaqna English- Scaloni admitted that Spain were the superior team in the World Cup final on Sunday(19 Jul 2026), but took pride in his Argentina squad for their all-out effort, despite having to surrender the trophy.

Argentina had battled hard in every knockout match to reach the final, but eventually exhausted their energy in the second half of extra time on Sunday, while reduced to ten players, as Spain finally broke the stalemate with Ferran Torres’s goal to seal a 1‑0 victory.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Spain are World Cup champions

asadian

Research vessel departs for pole

asadian

Correlation between money & success at World Cup

asadian

World Cup final, teacher versus pupil

asadian

Argentine joy at the foot of Messi’s colossal statue

asadian

De la Fuente: 2010 spirit is back

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.