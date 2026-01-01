English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Crowd boos Trump & Infantino as trophy presented

0

Shafaqna English- As US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino stepped onto the pitch for Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) World Cup trophy presentation at the New York New Jersey stadium, jeers rang out from the crowd. Spain had just defeated reigning champions Argentina 1‑0 to claim the title.

The jeers subsided once Trump and Infantino began awarding medals to the players and coaching staff, prior to presenting the World Cup trophy itself.

Having flown to the stadium by helicopter, Trump stood with Spain’s players on the podium until he was motioned to the side, just as captain Rodri was about to raise the trophy in front of a swarm of photographers.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Costliest final in US history

asadian

Messi seeking redemption

asadian

Total power outage in Cuba

asadian

Brazil on the brink of new Trump tariffs

asadian

Balogun foresaw controversy

asadian

Trump’s contentious reading of stock market

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.