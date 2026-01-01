Crowd boos Trump & Infantino as trophy presented

Shafaqna English- As US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino stepped onto the pitch for Sunday’s(19 Jul 2026) World Cup trophy presentation at the New York New Jersey stadium, jeers rang out from the crowd. Spain had just defeated reigning champions Argentina 1‑0 to claim the title.

The jeers subsided once Trump and Infantino began awarding medals to the players and coaching staff, prior to presenting the World Cup trophy itself.

Having flown to the stadium by helicopter, Trump stood with Spain’s players on the podium until he was motioned to the side, just as captain Rodri was about to raise the trophy in front of a swarm of photographers.

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