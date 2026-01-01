Official: All Iran-Iraq border crossings open for Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaqna English- The head of Iran’s Central Headquarters for Arbaeen announced that all border crossings to Iraq are fully operational and ready to facilitate the entry and exit of pilgrims attending the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian stated that the Shalamcheh, Chazzabeh, Mehran, Khosravi, Bashmaq, and Tamarchin border crossings in western Iran are all prepared to accommodate pilgrims traveling to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. He also noted that there are no major obstacles hindering their travel.

Sources: Tasnim News

www.shafaqna.com