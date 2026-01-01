Protesters flood the streets of New Delhi

Shafaqna English- On Monday(20 Jul 2026), New Delhi saw hundreds of supporters from India’s youth‑based “cockroach” movement assemble to protest outside parliament, calling for the education minister’s ouster, in spite of police denying them official permission.

The movement, which is only a few months old, and its intended protest represent the biggest public test for PM Modi in his third term. It has gained millions of supporters across social media platforms and has also mobilized people at the local level.

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