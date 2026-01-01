Israeli sweeping state campaign targets Palestinian education in East Jerusalem

Shafaqna English- The Israeli government is conducting a widespread campaign aimed at targeting Palestinian education in East Jerusalem.

Legislation recently passed by the Knesset is meant to dismantle the Palestinian education system in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Knesset’s Education Committee, Zvi Sukkot of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, arrived at a Palestinian school in East Jerusalem for a “surprise visit” – his second in two weeks. He did not come to evaluate pedagogy, classroom conditions, or needs. Instead, he smashed the school’s entrance sign because it featured a Palestinian flag and publicly pledged to shut it down.

This storming of the school was more than just a publicity stunt meant to appeal to his political base ahead of Israel’s October 2026 elections. It was the physical embodiment of a sweeping state campaign targeting Palestinian education in unlawfully occupied and annexed East Jerusalem.

Sources: Al Jazeera

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