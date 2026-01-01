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Andy Burnham becomes UK’s seventh PM

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Shafaqna English- Andy Burnham, known as the ‘King of the North’, will be sworn in as Britain’s seventh prime minister in ten years on Monday(20 Jul 2026). He has pledged to fundamentally restructure the country in order to prioritize matters that matter to citizens, including the cost-of-living crunch and failing public services.

Following Keir Starmer’s goodbye speech outside his Downing Street office and his formal resignation to King Charles, Burnham, the ex-mayor of Greater Manchester, will also meet the King to assume the role of prime minister.

Source: Reuters

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