AEOI condemns US attack on Darkhovin nuclear power plant

Shafaqna English- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has strongly decried a US attack on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction in the country’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

In a statement on Sunday, the AEOI announced that “the terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature entails nothing but bullying and lawlessness, carried out an aggressive and brutal act in violation of international law by attacking the plant at around 3:39 AM local time.”

Sources: IRNA

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