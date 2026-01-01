Changing Indian tastes push Suzuki to margins

Shafaqna English- For roughly four decades, Suzuki vehicles were the undisputed kings of Indian roads. The Japanese manufacturer’s unwavering commitment to affordable pricing and low maintenance expenses enabled millions to afford a car. Maruti Suzuki, its Indian subsidiary, produced hatchbacks that accounted for 50% to 80% of all new passenger vehicle sales in India over recent decades.

However, as Indian incomes rose, consumers began gravitating toward larger, more premium vehicles—and the manufacturer’s longstanding focus on cost‑effectiveness gradually turned into a disadvantage. Maruti Suzuki’s slice of the world’s third‑biggest automotive market currently hovers at approximately 39%, approaching its lowest historical level.

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