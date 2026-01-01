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[Video] Al-Basir: He saw what no army could see (Episode 2)

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Shafaqna English- WFKSIMC presented: Muharram/Safar Series 1448/2026 | His Names Revealed at Karbala | Episode 2 | Al-Basir: He saw what no army could see

What if nobody sees your sacrifice?

We live in a world driven by visibility. If nobody notices our efforts, we begin to question whether they mattered at all. But Allah (swt), Al-Basir, the All-Seeing, sees far beyond appearances. He sees every sincere intention, every hidden struggle, and every sacrifice made purely for Him.

In Episode 2 of our Muharram/Safar Series, we reflect on the beautiful Name of Allah, Al-Basir, through the tragedy of Karbala. We explore how Imam al-Hussain (a) found comfort in knowing that even when the world looked away, Allah (swt) was watching every moment of his sacrifice.

The episode also reminds us that Imam al-Mahdi (aj) witnesses our deeds today, encouraging us to seek Allah’s pleasure rather than the approval of people.

Part of series: His names revealed at Karbala

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