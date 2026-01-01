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Shares fall as Persian Gulf tensions escalate

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Shafaqna English- On Monday(20 Jul 2026), both stocks and bonds declined as rising tensions in the Persian Gulf pushed oil prices higher and stoked inflation worries. Meanwhile, a busy week of earnings reports from major technology companies is set to put investors’ confidence in the AI sector to the test.

The price of Brent crude rose above $90 a barrel for the first time since more than a month ago, as U.S. military strikes against Iran entered their ninth consecutive day and Iran retaliated by hitting sites across the region. On Sunday(19 Jul 2026), only a small number of ships used the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran claimed to have attacked two of them.

Source: Reuters

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