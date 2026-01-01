English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

EU ban on destruction of unsold clothes takes effect

0

Shafaqna English- New regulations aimed at reducing waste have been implemented, prohibiting large companies in the European Union from disposing of unsold clothing, accessories, and footwear.

This ban on the disposal of unsold apparel and footwear went into effect across the European Union on Sunday, marking the latest effort by the bloc to minimize waste. Each year, hundreds of thousands of tons of fashion items are destroyed throughout the 27-member EU due to reasons such as damage, excess inventory, and returned online orders.

Sources: Deutsche Welle

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU calls on Israel to halt illegal settlement expansion

nafiseh yazdani

EU to limit children’s access to social media

asadian

EU to discuss ban on imports from Israeli settlements

leila yazdani

New blow to Chinese e-commerce giants in Europe

asadian

EU member states agree on energy grids package

nafiseh yazdani

Electric cars drove Europe’s auto market growth in May

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.