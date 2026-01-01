EU ban on destruction of unsold clothes takes effect

Shafaqna English- New regulations aimed at reducing waste have been implemented, prohibiting large companies in the European Union from disposing of unsold clothing, accessories, and footwear.

This ban on the disposal of unsold apparel and footwear went into effect across the European Union on Sunday, marking the latest effort by the bloc to minimize waste. Each year, hundreds of thousands of tons of fashion items are destroyed throughout the 27-member EU due to reasons such as damage, excess inventory, and returned online orders.

Sources: Deutsche Welle

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