TSMC’s major investment in Arizona

Shafaqna English- A top executive revealed that TSMC is seeing robust, years-long demand for its AI offerings while it invests another $100 billion in Arizona. Still, it has to address certain difficulties, particularly a shortage of construction workers at the Arizona site.

Wendell Huang, TSMC’s finance chief, said on Thursday after spectacular Q2 numbers that the firm is “very satisfied” with Arizona’s progress, which led it to boost investment to $265 billion. In an interview, he stated, “We will keep investing,” and further noted that the company greatly appreciates the backing it has received from the U.S. government.

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