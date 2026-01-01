EVs see price decline in Germany

Shafaqna English- A detailed analysis by the ICCT and Fraunhofer ISI shows that after controlling for inflation, the price of equivalent BEV models fell by approximately 18% in Germany from 2020 to 2025. This implies that the fundamental economics of battery‑electric vehicles are improving faster than the average selling price suggests.

The rise in the average BEV price during this period is not a sign of rising costs, but rather a reflection of a changing product mix. As German buyers increasingly opt for larger SUVs and performance‑oriented electric vehicles, the overall market average has been skewed upward, masking the genuine cost reductions achieved on entry‑level models.

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