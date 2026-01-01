Massive wildfire hits southern France

Shafaqna English- Local officials confirmed that a wildfire swept through towns near Frejus on France’s Mediterranean coast on Sunday(19 Jul 2026), menacing homes and compelling the evacuation of several hamlets. The combination of strong winds and prolonged drought created ideal conditions for the fire’s explosive growth, reflecting a broader pattern of increasing wildfire intensity in the Mediterranean basin.

Simon Babre, the local prefect, told BFM TV that the fire’s astonishing speed was driven by the combination of a record‑setting heatwave and extreme drought, which together have turned Mediterranean vegetation into tinder‑dry fuel, making containment efforts exceptionally challenging.

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