Typhoon simulation center opens in China

Shafaqna English- Huang joined eleven other participants in a training session at the Lvxing Disaster Simulation Center, located in Hangzhou in eastern China. For a daily fee of 1,599 yuan (approximately $235), the center provides a lifelike simulation of being trapped in a typhoon or sudden flood, though participants are equipped with wetsuits, helmets, and the supervision of a safety instructor.

The facility says it is the first of its kind worldwide to offer typhoon training, with its simulation creating wind speeds as high as 165 kph (103 mph) and torrential rainfall.

Scientists warn that climate change is making the world’s second‑largest economy more vulnerable to damaging weather phenomena. This year is especially worrying because of the arrival of the El Nino pattern, which tends to raise temperatures and contribute to stronger typhoons.

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