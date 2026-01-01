Hungary’s PM offers presidency to chess star

Shafaqna English- Hungary’s Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, said on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) that he would ask Judit Polgar, hailed as the greatest female chess player of all time, to serve as the country’s next President, a post that is largely ceremonial.

Magyar wrote on Facebook that 49‑year‑old Polgar could be a unifying figure for the nation. He also confirmed that he would see her on Monday(20 Jul 2026) to offer the nomination and ask for her acceptance.

This development follows just one day after President Tamas Sulyok gave his approval to a constitutional amendment, which had been passed by the ruling Tisza party led by Magyar. The amendment effectively terminates his tenure as president.

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