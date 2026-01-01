Pharma giant buys Nvidia AI system

Shafaqna English- The pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb revealed on Monday(20 Jul 2026) that it intends to purchase Nvidia’s latest-generation computing platform to bolster its AI applications in discovering and developing new medicines.

Bristol Myers Squibb noted that it will be the first in the life sciences sector to acquire Nvidia’s DGX SuperPOD, which is based on the Vera Rubin systems. The chipmaker had unveiled its Vera Rubin architecture earlier this year to succeed its current generation of AI systems.

Drugmakers are ramping up their investments in AI infrastructure with the goal of accelerating the identification of drug targets and increasing the likelihood that experimental medicines prove successful during clinical testing.

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