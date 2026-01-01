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OCHA: Thousands in Yemen are receiving lifesaving health care closer to home

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Shafaqna English- Thousands of people in some of Yemen’s most conflict-affected communities are receiving lifesaving health care closer to home through the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, according to the UN aid coordination office (OCHA).

The support, implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), has expanded access to emergency surgery, maternal and child health services, outbreak response and treatment for chronic diseases in four hard-to-reach districts where years of conflict have left health systems severely weakened.

Sources: News.un.org

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