Study suggests digital reminders may weaken long-term memory skills

Shafqna English- While digital reminders can improve short-term task completion, new research suggests that relying on them too often may reduce the brain’s ability to strengthen its own memory, highlighting a trade-off between convenience and long-term cognitive development, according to PsyPost.

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition found that although reminders help people remember tasks in the moment, they may also limit the mental practice needed to build stronger internal memory skills.

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz conducted two online experiments involving nearly 400 participants. Volunteers completed word-based tasks while remembering future actions, with some participants receiving prominent on-screen reminders and others relying solely on their own memory.

As expected, reminders dramatically improved performance while they were available, with participants rarely forgetting tasks supported by alerts. However, once the reminders were removed, those who had previously relied on them performed significantly worse than participants who had never used reminders.

The findings indicate that cognitive offloading—using external tools such as smartphone alerts or digital calendars to remember tasks—may reduce the learning processes that strengthen prospective memory, the ability to remember intended actions in the future.

Researchers say the results support the psychological concept of “desirable difficulties,” which suggests that the mental effort required to remember information independently helps reinforce long-term memory. By reducing that effort, reminders may improve immediate performance at the expense of lasting memory development.

The authors caution that the study was conducted with university students in an online setting and examined relatively short-term memory performance. They note that further research is needed to determine whether the same effects occur in everyday life, among older adults, and with prolonged use of digital reminder technologies.

Source: PsyPost

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