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Dollar stabilized and yen stayed on the slide

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), the U.S. dollar held relatively steady, as fresh tensions between Washington and Tehran kept market participants cautious and reinforced appetite for the greenback as a safe asset. In contrast, the Japanese yen remained weak, hovering close to its lowest level in four decades, with no clear indications of an impending recovery.

The DXY dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value relative to a currency basket comprising the yen, euro, and other major counterparts, edged down 0.06% to 101.05. Nonetheless, the dollar has appreciated recently, driven by the deteriorating U.S.-Iran standoff that has sparked a rally in crude futures and stoked fresh concerns over rising consumer prices.

Source: Reuters

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