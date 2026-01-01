Firefighters warn of high fire risk in Spain & France

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(22 Jul 2026), firefighting crews engaged in combating the devastating wildfires across Spain and France issued a stark warning that the threat of additional outbreaks in the immediate days ahead remains extremely elevated.

This cautionary message came despite some positive developments on the ground: a significant wildfire that had been aggressively burning through the central Spanish province of Guadalajara showed signs of retreat, which in turn permitted a number of evacuated residents to safely return to their homes and assess the damage left in the fire’s wake.

Statistical data compiled by European monitoring agencies reveals a troubling milestone: the total area consumed by wildfires across the continent so far this year has already surpassed the average annual total recorded over the previous twenty years.

This alarming statistic is directly attributable to the continent’s status as the fastest‑warming landmass on the planet, which has been subjected to an extraordinary sequence of three separate, almost uninterrupted, and oppressively hot heatwaves over the course of the current year.

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