Gaza faces a deepening housing crisis

Shafaqna English- Gazans face a worsening housing crisis, as more than 92 % of homes have been damaged or destroyed by Israel’s war.

After more than two and a half years of near-constant bombardment, the scale of physical destruction is estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, but the reality is measured in human terms: households without water or electricity; children sleeping in torn tents; and rodents breeding beneath nearby rubble.

More than 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed by Israel’s war, according to the United Nations.

Sources: Aljazeera

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