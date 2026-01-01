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Climate change deepened Europe’s drought crisis

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Shafaqna English- A scientific assessment published on Thursday(23 Jul 2026) confirms that climate change is worsening this year’s drought in Europe, with extreme temperatures causing water supplies to evaporate at an alarming rate.

The analysis also points out that even before this fresh wave of heat, unusually low water levels had already created serious problems for shipping along major waterways, disrupted the planting and harvesting cycles of farmers, and forced several industries in Romania and Greece to curtail their production.

This summer has brought drought to a broad swath of Europe, affecting countries from the Mediterranean to the Balkans and beyond. In France, agricultural officials are bracing for what could be the country’s poorest maize yield since the early 1970s.

Romania has responded to the crisis by curtailing water withdrawals for farm irrigation, the Netherlands issued an official water scarcity declaration last week, and local authorities on seven Greek islands have declared drought emergencies in an effort to stretch their remaining water reserves.

Source: Reuters

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